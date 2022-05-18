COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School Senior Riley Enneking will be putting on an Alumni Volleyball Tournament for all Prairie High School alumni. This is set for July 15 and 16 at the Prairie High School gym. At least seven players must be on each team, and all players must be Prairie High School alumni. There will be a $10 per player fee; limited space with first-come, first-served.

To register, email enne439@sd242.org or text 208-507-8791.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments