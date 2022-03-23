COTTONWOOD — The Prairie High School spring blood drive will be held on the high school stage Tuesday, March 29. Sign-ups are available in the office. For those who have donated in the past and want to sign up early, call the office 208-962-3901, to get a time slot. The school is hoping for 30 successful donors to help the school earn another $2,000 STEM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.