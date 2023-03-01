COTTONWOOD — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of King Arthur’s Quest Monday, March 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:20 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are King Arthur; Guinevere; Merlin; the Raven; Taliesin; Lancelot; the Knights; the Squires; the Camelotians; the Lady of the Lake; Mordred, Morgan Le Fey; Uther Pendragon; the Damsels; and the Minis.
All Prairie students, grades kindergarten through senior, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
MCT touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:30 to 5:30 and 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
King Arthur’s Quest will be presented on Friday, March 10, at the Prairie High School Gym. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Cottonwood is brought to you by Center For Discovery with support from Pepper and Kim Harman and Fred’s Body Shop, along with our raffle prize donors. For information, call Erin Shears at 208-816-0202.
