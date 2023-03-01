COTTONWOOD — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of King Arthur’s Quest Monday, March 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:20 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are King Arthur; Guinevere; Merlin; the Raven; Taliesin; Lancelot; the Knights; the Squires; the Camelotians; the Lady of the Lake; Mordred, Morgan Le Fey; Uther Pendragon; the Damsels; and the Minis.

