COTTONWOOD — An open house at Prairie Elementary School is set for Monday, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m. Hot dogs and haystacks will be served. If students have their school supplies, they are invited to bring them this night. Fifth-and sixth-grade band students can meet Mr. Eynon Tuesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PES.

