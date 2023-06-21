Valedictorians: Riley Enneking, Morgan Poxleitner, Julia Rehder, Tara Schlader and Schwartz.
Salutatorian: Kristin Wemhoff.
High Honors: Katarina Bried, Colton McElroy, Chloe Rowland, Holli Schumacher and Amelia Uhlenkott.
Honors: Shane Hanson, Weston Riener and Levi Walsh.
Class officers: President – Chloe Rowland; Vice president – Holli Schumacher; Secretary – Ryan Wemhoff; Treasurer – Shane Hanson; Representatives: Colton McElroy and Morgan Poxleitner.
Riley J. Enneking – Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Vandal Pride New Academic Achievement Award, Idaho County Royalty 2nd Princess Scholarship, Citizen Washington Focus Scholarship, The McGregor Company Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship.
Shane A. Hanson – King of Sports.
Trenton Lorentz – Athlete of the Year.
Colton J. McElroy – Vandal Excellence Scholarship, Citizenship Awards/Lion’s Club Scholarship.
Morgan R. Poxleitner – Vandal Pride Award, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Idaho Cooperative Utilities Association Scholarship, Tri-parish Youth Ministry Scholarship, Idaho Forest Group Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, Logan Lustig Memorial Scholarship.
Julia C. Rehder – Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, VFW Scholarship, BSU Presidential Scholarship, Bronco Shop Scholarship, Travis Mader Memorial Scholarship, Burt Lute Memorial Scholarship.
Chloe L. Rowland – WUE Scholarship, Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce Ag Essay Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Roy & Mamie Jones 4-H Leadership Scholarship, Avista North Idaho 4-H Scholarship, State 4-H Officer Scholarship, Idaho School Board Association Scholarship, Idaho County Fair Queen Scholarship, Cottonwood Saddliers & Livestock 4-H Club Scholarship, St. Mary’s Hospital Employee Scholarship.
Tara M. Schlader – Idaho Governor’s Cup, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Laura Moore Cunningham Award, Bronco Shop Scholarship, Maurice Shinn Sportsmanship Scholarship, Carl Gibbs Memorial Scholarship.
Holli A. Schumacher – ISU Tier 3 Scholarship.
Mary A. Schwartz – Idaho Governor’s Cup, McGregor Company Scholarship, D&D Rhoades Scholarship, Clearwater Light & Power, Mary Hall Niccols Scholarship, Vandal Pride Award, Idaho Farm Bureau, Citizenship Award/Lion’s Club Scholarship, John Kernan Scholarship, Work Ethic Scholarship.
Amelia R. Uhlenkott – Provost Scholarship, Counselor Leadership Scholarship, Kantola Morgan memorial Scholarship.
Kristin M. Wemhoff – Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Idaho Association of Highway Districts, College of Idaho Presidential Scholarship, College of Idaho Kathryn Albertson Day Award, College of Idaho Scholarship, College of Idaho Track and Basketball Scholarship, PFFP Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship, Queen of Sports, Athlete of the Year, The Prize.
