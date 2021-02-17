Kamiah Library is open 12-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. February take-home bags are available while supplies last. See the display of how to say “I love you” in 20 languages in the front window. Follow Kamiah Library on Facebook/Instagram, call April at 208-935-0428, or visit 505 Main St. for info.
Kooskia Library is open Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. They offer a take-home bag with winter crafts by request. Follow Kooskia Library on Facebook/Instagram for programs, visit 026 S. Main St., or call Dena at 208-926-4539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.