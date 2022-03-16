COTTONWOOD — The Prairie High School spring blood drive will be held on the high school stage Tuesday, March 29. Sign ups are available in the office. For those who have donated in the past and want to sign up early, call the office 208-962-3901, to get a time slot. The school is hoping for 30 successful donors to help the school earn another $2,000 STEM.

