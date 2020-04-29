Until further notice, the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Senior Meals will be pickup or delivery only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please notify Prairie Mountain Nutrition either the night before or by 8 a.m. the day of if you’ll be picking up a meal and how many. You can call Cottonwood City Hall at 208-962-3231.

Menu for May 5: Tater Tot Casserole, Tossed Vegetable Salad, Peaches, Slice of Bread.

