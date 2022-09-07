COTTONWOOD — Thanks to Prairie High School seniors Chloe Rowland and Holli Schumacher, Cottonwood teachers will be prepared for a variety of emergencies this year.

Rowland and Schumacher presented their HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals of America project at the Prairie teacher/staff meeting Aug. 23. The students have been working on their Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) project, “Trauma Readiness Mental and Physical Crisis Management Kits,” since spring. Their project focuses on putting supplies in every room throughout the Cottonwood School District to meet the physical and mental needs of students and staff if a crisis situation, such as a school shooting or natural disaster, were to occur. The buckets include Stop the Bleed Kits; basic well-being supplies such as water, snacks, toilet paper, and a WAG bag; extra first aid supplies; and the bucket itself, a tarp, and flashlights.

Emergency kits for Prairie photo

Supplies were put together for each classroom in CJSD 242.
Emergency kits for Prairie photo 4

Cottonwood Joint School District 242 teacher and staff help put together emergency trauma kits for the classrooms.
