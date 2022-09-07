COTTONWOOD — Thanks to Prairie High School seniors Chloe Rowland and Holli Schumacher, Cottonwood teachers will be prepared for a variety of emergencies this year.
Rowland and Schumacher presented their HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals of America project at the Prairie teacher/staff meeting Aug. 23. The students have been working on their Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) project, “Trauma Readiness Mental and Physical Crisis Management Kits,” since spring. Their project focuses on putting supplies in every room throughout the Cottonwood School District to meet the physical and mental needs of students and staff if a crisis situation, such as a school shooting or natural disaster, were to occur. The buckets include Stop the Bleed Kits; basic well-being supplies such as water, snacks, toilet paper, and a WAG bag; extra first aid supplies; and the bucket itself, a tarp, and flashlights.
“We looked through the HOSA categories and decided on this project last school year,” Rowland said. “The ‘Stop the Bleed’ idea was brought to us by a school employee and Holli and I though this would be a good addition to the kits.”
The students presented their project, inventoried the kits, and explained the reason for the contents to Prairie teachers and staff. St. Mary’s Health EMT Coordinator, Shauntell Funke, presented the Stop the Bleed program and local EMTs were in attendance to train and certify Cottonwood Joint School District 242 employees.
“We have been trying for 20 years to help our school prepare, and these girls did it in less than a year,” emphasized Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, the girls’ MRC partner.
“Chief Cochran’s expertise and support was essential in the success of our project,” Rowland said. “Superintendent Rehder and Principal Elven have also been very supportive and encouraging.”
“The girls have gathered more than 50 buckets of supplies for each room in the district, in the event there is an incident of, primarily violence, but any emergency, in the school,” Cochran said. “I couldn’t be happier for what they have done to benefit their community.”
PHS teacher and HOSA advisor Liz Mcleod, along with Tori DeCaria, helped guide Rowland and Schumacher through the planning and carry through of the project.
Rowland said she and Holli felt the project was “extremely important” for the community.
“It became apparent to us that just because we live in a small town in a safe area that did not mean nothing bad could ever happen,” she explained. “We cannot exclude ourselves from emergencies and it’s important to address this so we can be as prepared as possible.”
Sponsors came together to fund the nearly $5,300 project, including a grant from the Region II Behavioral Health Board. St. Mary’s Health and the Public Health Board donated first aid supplies and Ace Home Center in Grangeville donated 25 buckets and sold the other 25 buckets at a reduced cost. Cottonwood JSD 242 board trustees and superintendent Jon Rehder funded the purchase of the Stop the Bleed Kits.
Prairie will be the first school in the state to put Trauma Readiness Kits in each school room. Rowland and Schumacher have a long-term plan in place to keep the trauma kits up-to-date for years to come. They will present their project at the 2023 State HOSA conference.
“We are also excited to offer this sample type of project that will have a written plan and become available for other schools and universities across the state of Idaho and beyond,” Rowland said. “It feels good to be able to have that impact on something that is so important.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.