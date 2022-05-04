2021-2022 Prairie HOSA Team photo

The 2021-2022 Prairie HOSA Team (L-R) Olivia Klapprich, Laney Forsmann, Chloe Rowland, Miranda Klapprich, Ali Rehder, Tara Schlader and Holli Schumacher.

COTTONWOOD — The week of April 13-15, seven Prairie High School students competed in the state HOSA leadership conference in Boise.

Tara Schlader took third place, Ali Rehder fourth place and Holli Schumacher ninth place in Healthcare Issues; Rehder also took second place in the Human Growth and Development category; Miranda Klapprich took fourth place in Health Career Photography; Chloe Rowland, Schumacher and Olivia Klapprich took third place in Community Awareness; and Rehder, Tara Schlader and Laney Forsmann brought home fourth place in Health Education.

Rowland also took 17 place, Forsmann 14th place, and Olivia Klapprich 23rd place in Healthcare Issues; Schlader eighth place and Forsmann 10th place in Human Growth and Development.

All girls placed in the top four of their divisions, so all qualified for the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn., June 22-25. Mentor is Prairie teacher Elizabeth Mcleod.

HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community.

