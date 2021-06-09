COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School sophomores Morgan Poxleitner and Colton McElroy competed in an international engineering challenge in the spring.
“The 2021 Fluor Challenge was one for the record books,” said Prairie principal Jon Rehder.
More than 6,100 students from 20 countries participated in the 2021 Fluor Engineering Challenge. Equipped with just 30 sheets of paper and a roll of tape, kindergarteners through seniors in high school, built structures by rolling, folding, taping, and twisting. More than 3,500 paper towers were built during the competition.
Poxleitner and McElroy (team name “The Cavemen”) placed first in their age division, as well as overall. The duo constructed a tower that was 12 feet tall, using 23 of the 30 pieces of paper.
