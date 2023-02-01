KAMIAH — The Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church is hosting another all-you-can-eat pancake supper on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6:30 p.m. The meal will consist of ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes and syrup, and drinks. The cost is $8 per person and $4 for children 10 and younger. Come and join us for a pre-Valentine dinner! For information, contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.
