Most rural property owners in North Central Idaho have the potential to be affected by wildland fire, not just those who live “in the forest.” Embers from large wildfires can travel great distances and are one of the biggest threats to structures.

A free workshop is set for Tuesday, June 21, in an online Zoom presentation, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The workshop is designed to give property owners practical information about what they can do to make their properties more likely to survive wildland fires, as well as provide an understanding of fire behavior (including video), fire protection jurisdiction, and the decisions firefighters must make when battling wildland fire.

Registration is due by Tuesday, June 21, at noon. To register go to uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call 208-476-4434.

