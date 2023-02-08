KAMIAH — The second session of the free Immune Boosters Conference is Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 3366 Willow Street, Kamiah, at 4 p.m. Mark Law will introduce the “E” immune booster that has been found to contribute to longer, stronger living. Preregister at 360-904-9876 or 909-253-8346.
