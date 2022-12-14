The deadline to register and pay for the Preserve@Home online canning class is Jan. 17. The online course starts Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. (MT). Chats are on Thursdays at 1 p.m., Jan. 26 – Feb. 23.
Preserve@Home provides research-based food preservation education across geographical barriers. Participants learn how to produce high-quality preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety. Anyone with an interest in food preservation and food safety, no matter their experience level, can enroll.
