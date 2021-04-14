COTTONWOOD — Idaho County Fair Royalty will present the Princess Tea Party Sunday, April 18, 2-4 p.m., at Prairie High School cafeteria in Cottonwood.
All girls 4 years old through sixth grade are invited to attend. The cost is $7 and will include a coloring contest, photo shoot and treats.
RSVP to queen, Dani Sonnen, at 208-702-2465 or princesses, Olivia Klapprich, at 208-507-2988, or Leann Lightfield at 208-553-0358.
