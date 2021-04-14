COTTONWOOD — Join the Idaho County Fair Royalty for an afternoon in the life of a princess. The Tea will be held on April 18, 2 – 4 p.m., at the Prairie High School cafeteria. Girls ages 4 to sixth grade are welcome to attend.
There will be a coloring contest, a photo shoot and more. RVSP required to attend. Contact Dani Sonnen 208-702-2465, Olivia Klapprich 208-507-2988 or Leann Lightfield 208-553-0356.
