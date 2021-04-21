COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, recently announced that it has selected 27 outstanding educators to join its teacher liaison program in 2021.
Included in this list is Janna Privette, Kooskia, Idaho Virtual Academy.
