All eight branches of Prairie River Library District (Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester) are registering kids for Summer Reading Program. The theme for 2021 is “Tails and Tales”, each branch will have different activities, focusing on reaching kids in grades K-8. Older patrons are welcome to participate as well. Library programs are always free. Information can be found at prld.org or call PRLD headquarters at 208-843-7254 for library hours and locations.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments