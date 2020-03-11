To expand the range of options available to families in the surrounding communities, the Prairie River Library District created 100 Kindergarten Readiness Kits with funding received from a grant through the Idaho Commission for Libraries. District staff designed the kits in collaboration with the area's educators and materials were selected based on what were identified as critical needs of local 4-year-olds.
“Our hope is that the kits assist in enhancing your child's skill set in preparation for lifelong learning,” says PRLD Director Michael Priest. Each kit has a theme and many of the materials inside the kit follow the theme and have a specific focus, such as the alphabet or counting. Other themes include bodily functions, coding, coloring, conditionals (if/then), copying/tracing, fine motor skills, following directions, cutting and gluing.
These kits meant to help prepare children for school are now available for loan to PRLD adult patrons for one week at a time. Each PRLD library has about a dozen kits that will rotate regularly. Find your nearest PRLD branch at prld.org or call PRLD headquarters at Lapwai for information, 208-843-7254.
