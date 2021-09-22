Encouraging high school completion and pursuing further education: North Central Idaho students will benefit from these goals, thanks to continued funding for a regional program through Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC).
Hosted by LCSC, the Clearwater Valley TRIO Talent Search (CVTS) program will continue for another five years after its grant funding was renewed at more than $1.6 million — $328,413 a year for five years.
The CVTS program serves 592 students in grades 6-12 in Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, Orofino, and Pierce/Weippe.
CVTS is a federally funded TRIO program, focusing on students whose families are on a limited income and whose parents did not graduate with a four-year college degree. The program targets educationally talented students who have the desire and the potential to seek post high school education, which includes two- and four-year colleges and technical schools.
Traci Birdsell, senior director of the Educational Grant Opportunities programs at LCSC, said the program has been a big success because it shows students how they can obtain a college degree in a career-rewarding field.
“We have enjoyed a collaborative relationship in our schools since 2006,” Birdsell said. “We appreciate our partnerships, which are intended to help students succeed and, ultimately, go on to postsecondary education.”
In the Clearwater Valley target area, Birdsell said 97 percent of the students stay in school and advance to the next grade, 42 percent eventually enter postsecondary education, and 19 percent earn a baccalaureate degree or above.
Birdsell said the goals of the program are that 86 percent graduate from high school, 50 percent enroll in postsecondary education, and 29 percent complete a program of postsecondary education.
