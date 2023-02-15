GRANGEVILLE — A deep faith in God, a hint of spunk and sass, and a welcoming smile envelop Margarete Fallat.

Fallat reached a milestone on Valentine’s Day when she turned 102.

Margarete and James Fallat photo

Margarete and James Fallat circa late 1980s.
Sign made by Jim Fallat photo

A sign made by Jim Fallat hangs in the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Grangeville. “GrÜss Gott” is a German phrase for “Praise God.”
