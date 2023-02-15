GRANGEVILLE — A deep faith in God, a hint of spunk and sass, and a welcoming smile envelop Margarete Fallat.
Fallat reached a milestone on Valentine’s Day when she turned 102.
“How have I lived so long? I don’t know,” she shrugged, prior to a quick reply, “My faith, I don’t ever give up, and I’m ornery.”
Fallat spends her winters in Grangeville with daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Vince Rundhaug. The remainder of the year she resides at her Sandpoint home.
Though Fallat’s life has been wrought with tragedy and displacement, her spirit stays hopeful and resilient.
∙
Margarete was born in Germany in 1921. She said she loved her beautiful homeland and growing up, had no idea what lay ahead, especially as Adolf Hitler formed the Nazi party and began to take control of many parts of the country and Europe.
“My father refused to join the party,” she said of Hitler’s regime. He was taken from his home by the Nazis and brought somewhere to “help him change his mind.”
“He returned seven weeks later,” Margarete recalled. He was beaten so badly he had to go directly to the hospital. “They meant to change his mind. They did not.”
For three days and nights, she sat in the hospital holding her father’s hand.
“His last words to me were, ‘don’t ever give in and don’t ever give up.’”
Then he died. He was 41.
“I have always remembered his words,” Margarete said, her accent still evident. “He was a wonderful man, a wonderful father.”
As the political climate grew worse, she, her younger brother, Peter, and mother were shunned for being anti-regime. Peter was forced into military service at age 14, and when Margarete was just 19, she was sent to Russia.
“My mother was on her knees, begging for them not to take me, too, but one soldier said. ‘Well, we can just shoot her now or she can go to Russia and have a chance,’” she said. “I told my mother, ‘Let me go. I will take that chance.’”
She was sent to Russia where she worked as part of the railroad department in shipping ammunition and other supplies to troops. After a year and a half, she was allowed to return to her hometown.
“We didn’t have a lot of food — everything was rationed,” she said. “But a neighbor, Mr. Karl, had a farm and he grew a big garden and sometimes he would give us some carrots or milk. Well, one day, Mr. Karl came pedaling up on his bike and quietly told me, ‘Margarete! I have an American GI in my barn!’ I thought, ‘Sure you do.’ But he said he needed my help because he did not speak English and the GI could not speak German.” In Germany, students begin learning English in grammar school and take it all the way through trade school or college years.
Although being discovered helping an American soldier would surely mean death if caught, Margarete rode her bicycle to Mr. Karl’s and discovered a treasure.
“I called out in the barn and the hay parted and I saw this gorgeous face peeking out,” she recalled. Their first glimpses of each other gave them each a thought.
“Oh, what a handsome man!” smiled Margarete. Later, she learned this American GI’s first thought was, “I’m going to marry this woman someday!’”
Jim Fallat was an Army pilot and navigator who had been shot down over Germany and had parachuted to safety. Due to the kindness of farmer Karl, he was helped out of a tree where he landed and taken in to safety.
In true love story fashion, Margarete and Jim spent “seven wonderful weeks together,” she sighed, a smile on her face.
As Jim’s grandmother was a Polish immigrant, he spoke Polish fluently and was able to communicate with Margarete’s mother, who also spoke Polish.
He was then rescued through a nearby underground operation in next-door Poland. Margarete still won’t discuss the details of how he exited Germany. Stationed in Great Britain at the time of his deployment, he was then sent home by the U.S. However, before he left Margarete, he made a promise he loved her and would return for her.
“He gave me his dog tags and asked me to wait for him, and I said yes,” she said.
In the meantime, as the war raged on and troops moved into their city and began to take over, many townspeople were making the move to Dresden.
“A beautiful city, but I did not feel right about going there,” Margarete stated. “I can only say it was intuition through God, telling me not to go there.” Although Peter was missing in action at the time, Margarete and her mother would instead make the move to Nuremberg.
“And you know what happened in Dresden,” she shook her head. “Carpet bombing, destruction and so much death, just the whole city destroyed.”
In Nuremberg, the bombings had also taken their toll.
“We were refugees in our own country. We were at the mercy of strangers,” she said.
Homeowners there, whose own residences were at least partially destroyed, were forced to give up a room to house the refugees.
“As you can imagine, they were already struggling and not too happy,” she said.
“But we grew on them,” she smiled widely. “When we parted, it was as friends.”
One year went by. Two. Then three. The war ended.
One day a knock came to the door and Margarete was greeted with the handsome face of her American soldier.
“Jimmy had reenlisted to return to Germany,” she said. It had taken him about a year to locate her and keep his promise to his beloved. The war had ended, and they married and remained in Germany for several years where their oldest daughter, Elizabeth, was born.
In 1948, the Fallat family journeyed to the United States by ship.
“Many passengers went about feeding the fish on that voyage, if you know what I mean,” she laughed. “But not me! Not Elizabeth! We ate and ate. We couldn’t get over the oranges and all the other wonderful fruit and food.”
When their ship docked in New York on Christmas Eve and Margarete observed the skyline from the boat’s railing, she joked, “’Look! They knew I was coming and turned all the lights on for me!’”
The family made their home in Jim’s home state of Connecticut. In the 1950s, he was recalled to the military, the Air Force, to train reconnaissance pilots in the Korean War. The family then lived in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., but Jim heard a voice.
“It was saying, ‘Go West, young man!’” Margarete smiled. “It was his dream.”
He took an engineering job in Utah, but, eventually, the voice became even stronger and the Fallats began what we be a four-decade adventure: They purchased and ran The Chalet Motel in Sandpoint, making Idaho their permanent home.
“I worked my fool head off, but it was wonderful,” Margarete emphasized.
Twelve years after their first daughter was born, their second daughter, Jamie arrived. Elizabeth was already married by the time the Fallats moved to Idaho.
Jim and Margarete had 60 years together before he died of cancer in 2003.
“It was too soon. I miss him every day,” she declared, teary-eyed. “I loved him so much.”
The memories Margarete keeps are sweet, she said, but it all started with a promise she made her father on his deathbed to never give in or give up.
“As young girls, we may have had to raise our arms to the furor to ‘Heil Hitler,’” she said, “But we were rebellious! We raised our arms and said, ‘GrÜss Gott!’ which is ‘Praise God!’” her eyes twinkled. A sign Jim made a dozen of these signs that have this German saying on them and one each still hangs in his daughter’s homes.
And now? She has two daughters, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
“And where is Hitler? I have outlived him and the Nazis,” Margarete grinned. “I have never given up.”
