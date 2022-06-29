BOISE — More Idahoans may qualify to have their property taxes deferred under a state law changed in 2021. (See https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1053.cfm) The program requires applicants had no more than $50,650 in total income in 2021. They must be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident and own and live in their home by April 15, 2022. The interest rate for deferred taxes in 2022 is 3 percent.

Get an application for property tax deferral from the county assessor; must be filed by Sept. 6.

