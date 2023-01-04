The largest perpetrator of cyber fraud is organized crime, making up about 80% of all cyber fraud, according to information provided at the U.S. Bank a webinar called ‘Staying safe from cyber fraud,’ held on Oct. 27.
“It’s highly organized groups,” said Charles Banks, information security manager, at U.S. Bank, one of two hosts of the webinar. “They run their organization like a business.”
“There will be a team of people who work on phishing. There are teams who work on identity theft,” said Dave Pilot, fraud risk manager, at U.S. Bank, the second host. “The attackers are not a single person. Because there is a full supply chain in the criminal world.”
The webinar defined it as a crime committed by a device (mobile, PC, etc.) with the intention to corrupt another’s financial and personal information.
Some signs to be wary of include:
• Communications from fake (but official sounding) sources, asking for personal or financial information
• Communication putting pressure on you to pay now
• The offer to help requires a fee
• Friend requests from unknown persons
• People claiming to know you, trying to establish a relationship
“Banks will not ask you for your login information, or your birth certificate, because they already have that information,” Banks said. “If you receive any messages like this, contact your bank and let them know.”
The duo also discussed the most current scams of 2022, which are student loan forgiveness and payment scams.
“Do you stop back and think of how the bad guy thinks?” said Pilot. “A scammer’s gonna contact you and say you have an issue with your Amazon account, you have an account, it seems legit, you call, they have a script to read. They ask for your account information, and they can take money from you before the phone call is over.”
If you receive any odd student loan forgiveness messages, the hosts recommended contacting the Federal Student Aid or the U.S. Department of Education to confirm if the message was legitimate.
• Keep your devices and accounts private
• Stay aware of your online surroundings
• Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know
• Don’t open messages from unknown senders/addresses
• Slow down, don’t rush into things
“We have to create a community where it’s not just your cyber protectors who protect me, I have to be a good digital citizen to manage my digital account,” said Banks.
“Trust in your spidey sense. If something feels wrong, don’t do it,” Pilot said. “Don’t Google the phone number to verify. The bad guy can buy an ad to make it look real.”
“Don’t forget connections,” added Banks. “Be connected to your security liaisons at banks.”
One viewer submitted the question, where can we go to report suspected fraud? What information is needed to report it?
“Reporting fraud can take several different forms,” said Pilot. “Contact your financial institution – let them know the method of payment, the amount, the phone number of the scammer, your phone provider. Local law enforcement and the FBI. Hand over all information you have on the scam. Screenshots are great.”
Another inquired, how do you distinguish whether you are speaking to a legit representative from a business?
“Ask yourself, have I been contacted by this person before? Is this their normal behavior?” said Banks. “Also, check the phone number – not the first number that comes up – but the legitimate bank webpage and see if the number is there. Again, also trust your spidey sense.”
“Use real data and go to confirmed sources,” said Pilot.
