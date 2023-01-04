The largest perpetrator of cyber fraud is organized crime, making up about 80% of all cyber fraud, according to information provided at the U.S. Bank a webinar called ‘Staying safe from cyber fraud,’ held on Oct. 27.

“It’s highly organized groups,” said Charles Banks, information security manager, at U.S. Bank, one of two hosts of the webinar. “They run their organization like a business.”

