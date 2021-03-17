GRANGEVILLE — The public is invited to attend the 2021-22 officers’ installment ceremony for the Grangeville Elks Lodge 1825 on Saturday, March 27, starting at 6 p.m. The lodge is located at 111 South Meadow Street. Food and drink will be served following.
Attending will be outgoing deputy state director Bill Shields, as well as the new incoming director Kevin Asker of Grangeville.
Social distancing is asked at the event, and masks are recommended.
For information: Kevin Asker, 208-451-4578.
