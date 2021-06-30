Woodland Friends Church invites Woodland and the surrounding community to the annual July 4th community potluck at the Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire Department building, starting at 1 p.m. Bring food to share and one’s own table service. Make the necessary considerations if you feel sick.

