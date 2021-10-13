KAMIAH — Area residents are invited to join in praying for the nation and many other intentions at the 2021 Public Square Rosary Rally on Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon in Kamiah. The rally will take place on U.S. Highway 12 by the Clearwater Bridge, across from Riverfront Park. The Rosary Rally will be one of thousands held throughout the United States.

For information, contact Virginia at 208-935-0003.

