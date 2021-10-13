KAMIAH — Area residents are invited to join in praying for the nation and many other intentions at the 2021 Public Square Rosary Rally on Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon in Kamiah. The rally will take place on U.S. Highway 12 by the Clearwater Bridge, across from Riverfront Park. The Rosary Rally will be one of thousands held throughout the United States.
For information, contact Virginia at 208-935-0003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.