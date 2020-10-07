KAMIAH -- Area residents are invited to join in praying for our nation at the 2020 Public Square Rosary Rally on Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon, on U.S. Highway 12 by the Clearwater Bridge across from Riverfront Park in Kamiah. The Rosary Rally will be one of thousands held throughout the United States. Organizers ask attendees park at Riverfront Park.
For information, contact Virginia at 208-935-0003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.