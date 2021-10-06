COTTONWOOD — All are invited to a “Public Square Rosary Rally” on Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon, at St. Mary’s Church, 503 Garrett St. in Cottonwood. This Public Square Rosary is sponsored by America Needs Fatima, and will be one of more than 20,000 rallies that will take place throughout the United States on that day. Join in offering reparation for the sins and offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to fervently pray for the conversion of the United States. This will take place rain or shine. The walk is .3 mile, or participants can stay at the church and pray the rosary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.