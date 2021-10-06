COTTONWOOD — All are invited to a “Public Square Rosary Rally” on Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon, at St. Mary’s Church, 503 Garrett St. in Cottonwood. This Public Square Rosary is sponsored by America Needs Fatima, and will be one of more than 20,000 rallies that will take place throughout the United States on that day. Join in offering reparation for the sins and offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to fervently pray for the conversion of the United States. This will take place rain or shine. The walk is .3 mile, or participants can stay at the church and pray the rosary.

