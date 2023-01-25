KAMIAH — Nearly six months later and there remains no sign of missing Woodland resident Randy Jackson.
Coming back from a vehicle purchasing trip in Lewiston, the 71-year-old man was likely seen passing through Kamiah, in the direction of his home, the afternoon of July 30, 2022. After that, according to Detective Keith Olsen, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, “It’s like he just dropped off the face of the earth.”
“There’s no evidence that foul play was involved,” he said, but the search remains in a holding pattern until a fresh lead or new evidence surfaces to give investigators the next direction to pursue.
What is known is on July 30, an acquaintance took Jackson to Lewiston to purchase a vehicle: a green 1995 GMC Suburban. This has a distinctive back door tailgate, which opens like a truck, and a “We the People” sticker at center top in the back window.
Olsen said the car sellers did say Jackson appeared, “a little confused on what was going on,” during the time of the sale, which raised a little concern with them, but not that they felt it was serious enough to be an issue.
From business security camera footage, investigators saw a Suburban matching that of Jackson’s passing by Orofino, and then at approximately 3:30 p.m., what is believed to be the same vehicle went past the Pit Stop in Kamiah.
When Jackson failed to return home, at 8:42 p.m., his daughter reported him missing to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators found no subsequent activity on Jackson’s accounts, according to Olsen. Searching his cell phone activity was not successful, due to lack of cooperation by service provider, Republic Wireless; however, Olsen added that may not have helped much.
“He could have just had his phone off,” he said. “That’s how he did it. He used it when he wanted it.”
Olsen said they had a lot of the community’s help at the start of the search, which involved driving, walking and drone flights of the routes Jackson might have taken home. In a steep canyon area, known as the Hogsback, Olsen said they flew the drone throughout, in hard to access areas. With its infrared camera, it was able to distinguish metal from the surrounding terrain.
“We could pick out the vehicles down there; there are a lot of different vehicle in there,” he said, but not Jackson’s.
Since Jackson’s last sighting in Kamiah, there has been no indication of where he might have gone or where he may be, according to Olsen. One hope investigators had was someone would find him during hunting season, after the foliage had dropped and it would be easier to see, but there were no reported sightings.
“We’re waiting now until we find something,” Olsen said. “Until we get some other information, right now, until we get a lead, we don’t know where to go.”
How the public can help is to remain vigilant, according to Olsen, in looking for where a vehicle might have gone off the road, or in seeing a vehicle off-road that hadn’t been noticed before.
Contact ICSO at 208-983-1100.
“It would be really nice to find him,” Olsen said.
