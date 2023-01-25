KAMIAH — Nearly six months later and there remains no sign of missing Woodland resident Randy Jackson.

Coming back from a vehicle purchasing trip in Lewiston, the 71-year-old man was likely seen passing through Kamiah, in the direction of his home, the afternoon of July 30, 2022. After that, according to Detective Keith Olsen, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, “It’s like he just dropped off the face of the earth.”

