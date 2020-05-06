Pacific Northwest gardeners may find the growing season where they live too short to grow certain vegetables. Air and soil temperatures may be lower than optimal for plant growth. Untimely frosts or snow, combined with low humidity and excessive wind, make it necessary for the home gardener to use special practices to get the best production.
University of Idaho Extension provides research-based publications on a variety of topics for the home gardener. Horticulturists explain how to maximize a gardener’s chances for success in the face of untimely frosts and snow and lower air and soil temperatures as well as soil preparations, protective coverings, varieties, and mulches.
Publications are available to download from https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/publications.
Don’t have Internet? Have Internet but unable to download? Contact the exention office at clearwater@uidaho.edu or 208-476-4434.
