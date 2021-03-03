KAMIAH — Preschool kids are wild about puppets.
According to Michelle Sonnen, early childhood special education teacher, Kamiah Joint School District 304, the Kamiah Education Foundation (KEF) purchased three puppets for the preschool and early childhood special education program, and those were used last year before COVID took everyone out of school.
“We taught the children social-emotional skills to deal with trauma, stress, and anxiety in their lives,” she said. “Because the response was so positive, I purchased 26 more puppets, using my own money, for the preschool curriculum to help teach the alphabet and phonics. It has been a wonderful program and the children delight in giving a voice to each puppet. We are grateful to the KEF for allowing us to experiment with puppets... we should have realized Mr. Rogers had it figured out all along! Children love puppets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.