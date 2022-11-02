STITES — “I just enjoy seeing our neighborhood kids being creative and having fun,” said Dionne Wells, co-owner of Stites Hardware and Home Center. On Friday, Sept. 16, Wells held a crafting event advertised for kids, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

“The purpose is just to have fun,” said Wells. Having been advertised for kids, almost all parents crafted with their children making it more of a family event.

