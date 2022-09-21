GRANGEVILLE — The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s 13th Biennial Quilt Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Saturday the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 and children 12 and younger get in free.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments