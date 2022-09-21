GRANGEVILLE — The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s 13th Biennial Quilt Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Saturday the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $3 and children 12 and younger get in free.
