GRANGEVILLE — Calling all quilters: Rhapsody in Blue Quilt Show will be held at Grangeville Elementary Middle School Sept. 24 and 25. Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s biennial quilt show is fast approaching, and entry deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 14. All quilters are invited to show their quilts and other projects at the viewer’s choice event. Entry forms are available at Home Grown Quilts and Your Best Friends Quilt Shop in Grangeville, or contact Judy Jeffery by cell at 907-243-1738. Note tickets for the club’s raffle quilt are currently available throughout the area. This was quilted by Arlene Thomas of Kamiah.

