Quilt club members 2022 photo

Some of the Sew-Ciety Quilt Club members are pictured here with the raffle quilt, “Rhapsody in Blue.” This was made by Mary Flury of Grangeville, pictured on the front row, fourth over (white T-shirt).

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — More than 200 quilts and quilting projects will be on display Sept. 24 and 25, in Grangeville.

The occasion is the Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s 13th Biennial Quilt Show.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments