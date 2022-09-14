GRANGEVILLE — More than 200 quilts and quilting projects will be on display Sept. 24 and 25, in Grangeville.
The occasion is the Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s 13th Biennial Quilt Show.
“Everyone is invited — there is something for everyone,” said club member Cathie Orr of Kamiah.
This year’s “featured quilter” for the show is the entire club. Members will display their quilting projects at the show. Entries from the public are also welcome through today, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
This year’s raffle quilt, “Rhapsody in Blue,” was made by Mary Flury of Grangeville, and quilted by Arlene Thomas with Maggie Creek Quilting in Kamiah. The large quilt features a pattern in blues and grays on a white background, quilted with musical symbols in white thread.
In addition, former club member Joan Hall of Grangeville, who died earlier this year, will be featured at the event with some of her quilt work in the show.
The show will also include “jar raffles.”
“I’m getting excited about these,” smiled club member Marietta Hanson of Grangeville, who is in charge of the fundraiser.
Several items will be available for raffle, with tickets for sale at the show. Participants can put their tickets in a jar in front of the item(s) they wish to receive.
“Their ticket may be the lucky one drawn to win that item,” Hanson said.
Vendors will be at the event, as well.
Quilts, bags, table runners, pillows, antique quilts, wall hangings and more will all be on display. Voting for “People’s Choice” awards will be Saturday only and announced Sunday. Tickets for the raffle quilt will be sold both days, as well as currently at Home Grown Quilts and Your Best Friends Quilt Shop, both in Grangeville, and the winner will be announced at the end of the day Sunday (need not be present to win). Entry forms for those who want to participate in the show are also available at each store and are due today. Contact Judy Jeffery at 907-243-1738 with questions.
The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main Street. Dues are $12 per year.
“All levels are invited to join, from beginner to advanced,” said Jeffery.
Club members share projects, ideas and techniques and participate in community service projects including Quilts of Valor, making receiving and comfort blankets for the hospital, the YWCA Purse Auction, Hope Center and the food bank.
“We take members from anywhere,” Flury said.
“We have members from all across the prairie, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Nezperce, Kamiah," she added.
