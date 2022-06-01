Cleaning, painting and sprucing up: Clearwater Valley High School students were out in force in the community Wednesday, May 11, for annual Ram Pride Day. The event is for students to be involved in campus and community improvement projects, from highway trash pickup and striping the school parking lot to applying mulch at the elementary school. The event was followed by a staff versus student softball game. The VEST Foundation sponsored lunch that day for students.

