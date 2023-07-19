RIGGINS — “This is the lifestyle I love,” said 17-year-old Raney Walters.
“It’s a great place to be,” added 15-year-old Rylee Walters.
The sisters are part of a multigenerational family business that includes Mountain View Elk, Hells Canyon Outfitters and Mt. View Specialty Meats.
The Walters sisters help run the businesses with their parents, Brad and Sarah Walters, grandparents Ken and Tammie Walters, and their younger brother, 10-year-old Tanner.
Brad grew up in Riggins while Sarah was born and raised in Montana, Raney and Rylee have lived their whole lives on the mountain ranch.
The duo — Raney a senior and Rylee a sophomore — have attended public school in the past but are currently enrolled in the online iSucceed program. They are active in basketball and volleyball at Salmon River High School and with Riggins Canyon 4-H Club in their community.
“I’m not really one who enjoys sitting in school — I like to be active, be doing things,” Raney stated. “So, Online school has been great for me. I get things done in the mornings and then I’m free to work and do other things.”
Rylee said she plans to graduate from high school with an associate’s degree in accounting, thanks to her online courses.
“I’m not sure I want to go into that full time, but I know it’s a good background to have,” she said.
The Walters sisters are not idle, as they have a variety of responsibilities within the family businesses that include feeding animals, cleaning rooms, moving irrigation pipes and working in the meat shop just down the road.
Recently, the duo has also started cooking meals for the family’s outfitting business.
“It’s fun to try out new things — we’ve definitely had some failures,” Raney laughed.
They said they have had the opportunity to meet people from all over who come to hunt on the ranch.
The Walters’ home overlooks the mountain fields and canyon where their elk and buffalo roam. The two know they have a unique lifestyle and said they appreciate it.
“It’s year-round though, there’s not a lot of time off,” Rylee said.
One week they particularly enjoy is their time at the Idaho County Fair.
“That’s like our down week when we’re there,” Raney smiled. “We stay there and relax and take care of and sell our 4-H market lambs.”
The two love to play volleyball and basketball, they said, and their experiences on the family ranch keep them prepared for the seasons.
“We’re able to keep in shape with the work we do, so that’s a plus,” Raney emphasized.
As Raney heads into her senior year, she has thought about “what’s next?”
“I do want to get out and explore a bit, take a gap year,” she said. “But this is a place I really love and no matter what else I do, I will most likely end up back here.”
