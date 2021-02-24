COTTONWOOD — Because the pandemic may not be over by the first Sunday in August, and out of concern not to host a “superspreader event,” the leadership of the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, decided to postpone the Raspberry Festival this summer. It will return the first Sunday in August 2022.
“We are grateful to all our vendors, volunteers and all who have come to enjoy the festival in the past. We will see you in 2022,” said Prioress Sister Mary Forman.
