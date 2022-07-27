COTTONWOOD — Mark your calendar for the Monastery of St. Gertrude Raspberry Social set for Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the museum will be free; donations gratefully received. Historical characters will be stationed within the museum and on the grounds. Visitors will be able to talk with Mother Johanna Zumstein about her journey to America and Sister Alfreda Elsensohn, the museum’s founder, along with the Monastery’s architect and the artist who made many of the statues. Visitors will enjoy meeting some of the museum’s Fascinating Lives characters such as Winifred Rhoades-Emmanuel, Polly Bemis and Buckskin Bill.
The Cottonwood Lions and The Hangout will provide food. There will also be ice cream, beverages, the famous raspberry shortcake and raspberry products booth. For additional entertainment, there will be live music on the lawn, a vintage sale, and an art show.
