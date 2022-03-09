COTTONWOOD —The Monastery of St. Gertrude and the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s are bringing back the summer celebration of raspberries on the first Sunday of August.
After an absence of two years, the celebration now known as the Raspberry Social, has been revamped to allow for a more relaxing and safer experience for everyone. The crowd favorite, raspberry shortcake, will be available for purchase along with beverages and ice cream, bread, and other raspberry products. The Raspberry Social will also feature local musical groups, a raffle, and vintage sale.
“Come join us on the front lawn of the monastery,” said curator of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, Carla Wilkins. “We have missed hosting everyone for our raspberry celebration, and we can’t wait to see you all this summer.”
During the social, free admission to the museum will give visitors an opportunity to explore the history of the Camas Prairie. With seven new state-of-the-art galleries, the museum has been transformed from a collection of artifacts to an immersion in meaningful and relevant stories. Exhibits are more accessible with the addition of video and spoken text, and children’s hands-on activities make history come alive.
Check the Monastery website at www.stgertrudes.org to find out more as summer approaches.
