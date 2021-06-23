RIGGINS — Rattle in the Canyon music event is set for this Saturday, June 26, Riggins City Park. Beer and wine, no coolers or dogs. Bring your own chair.

Joaquin, Verna and Dave will provide music at 4 p.m., with J.R. and The Stingrays at 7 p.m. The concerts are free; donations accepted to offset stage costs. Sponsored by the City of Riggins.

