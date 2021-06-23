RIGGINS — Rattle in the Canyon music event is set for this Saturday, June 26, Riggins City Park. Beer and wine, no coolers or dogs. Bring your own chair.
Joaquin, Verna and Dave will provide music at 4 p.m., with J.R. and The Stingrays at 7 p.m. The concerts are free; donations accepted to offset stage costs. Sponsored by the City of Riggins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.