The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) granted more than $350,000 to educational programs throughout Idaho this summer to support preschool programs, school districts, libraries and more.

The grants – more than 30 in all – are part of its commitment to provide educational opportunities and bridge educational gaps across all Idaho communities.

Among recipients are the REACH Club in Elk City which received $7,750 to cover fixed payroll expenses for operation of the REACH Club preschool for one year; and Kids Klub, Inc., in Grangeville, which received $5,267, to be used for the program’s greatest needs.

For details, visit: www.idahocf.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments