The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) granted more than $350,000 to educational programs throughout Idaho this summer to support preschool programs, school districts, libraries and more.
The grants – more than 30 in all – are part of its commitment to provide educational opportunities and bridge educational gaps across all Idaho communities.
Among recipients are the REACH Club in Elk City which received $7,750 to cover fixed payroll expenses for operation of the REACH Club preschool for one year; and Kids Klub, Inc., in Grangeville, which received $5,267, to be used for the program’s greatest needs.
For details, visit: www.idahocf.org.
