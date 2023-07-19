GRANGEVILLE — Reaching Men is putting on a picnic Sunday, July 23, at 4p.m., at Fish Creek pavilion. The group will supply hamburgers, hot dogs, and all the condiments, as well as drinks, tableware and flatware. This is an all-church picnic. Those who come could bring a side dish or dessert, chairs and canopies if available.

