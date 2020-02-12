Valentine’s Day is upon us (it’s this Friday, in case you forgot and need to hurry and think of something nice to do for your loved ones) and it’s a good time to reflect on the love in our lives.
I recently asked in a Facebook post for stories of true love. My post read: “What is one of the best examples of love you have ever seen or experienced? It can be romantic or friend-based, something you witnessed or felt first-hand ... tell me your story.
Don’t think it’s too small — no such thing! Sometimes it’s the little things we remember most!”
Although we couldn’t share every answer, here’s a selection of responses. Enjoy!
*Pat Matthews: My eldest son was born on Valentine's Day, delivered by a Dr. Valentine with a head full of red hair. Best Valentine I've ever received.
*Gina Lindsey: I told my beloved friend that I wished they made bags of only orange Skittles, because they’re my fave. And she bought a bunch of bags, separated out the orange ones, and filled up several decorative clear glass containers with them and gave them to me on Valentine’s Day.
*Tara Lynn Wolfinger: My parents, together for 48 years, they've done two huge relocation moves, raised three kids who worked hard to give them grey hair, ran their own businesses together and separately, yet even through the curves life has thrown then, never gave up or quit on each other. That's love.
*Brenda Sue Cowley: My favorite thing since childhood... was not "romantic" Valentines - My mother would always have a card, "For my Daughter on Valentine's Day." She continued this throughout my whole life, and well into adulthood, until she was no longer able to write cards. This coming Valentine's Day will be the "first," with her no longer on the planet. I will write "For My Mother on Valentine's Day," somewhere. A journal entry? A card? Who knows. But she made the day for me, for years.
*Liz Clark: A dear friend passed away on Feb. 13. When his memorial stone arrived months later, the deceased date was inscribed Feb. 14. But his wife of 40 years, instead of being upset, smiled and said "Look, we had him one more day!"
*Michelle Ammons Montoya: My mom got me a silly, but sweet, stuffed animal every Valentine’s Day, even after I was far too old. I still have one of them. Now that she’s gone, it means so much and reminds me of a what a special mom she was.
*Mike Poe: Two young ladies who would call us up and volunteer to come over and take care of our kids so my wife and I could go on a date. And they did this on a regular basis for the four years they were in college.
*Nikkoal Kantner: When my husband went to Iraq we would send each other "love letter" e-mails with a love song attached to it...every day for two years. While he was there for the first 3.5 months, he had a red rose delivered once a week with a sweet note attached.
*Jamie Calman Krzykowski: Our dear family friend, Elvin Hicks, gave me this little present one year. After his wife of 60-plus years passed away he was quite lonely. I was living in Seattle at the time and my roommate, Jennifer Burns Tupper, and I made a point to spend time with him. The note on the box says, “This is a very special gift that you can never see. The reason it’s so special is it’s just for you from me. Whenever you are lonely or even feeling blue, you only have to hold this gift and know I think of you. You never can unwrap it, please leave the ribbon tied. Just hold the box close to your heart it’s filled with love inside.”
*Alecia Erik Hagen: For Valentine’s Day one year my husband sent me a dozen roses with a card that said he would love me until the last rose died. There was one rose in the vase that was silk.
*Leslie Vopat: The greatest love of all would be Jesus dying on the cross for all of us. No greater love.
*Reyna Phil: To have a husband with the same value system as mine. Family first.
*Amanda McKenzie Bush: On our first Christmas my husband got up early and got out a paper bag. I watched as he filled it with canned food, wool socks and long johns. Then he told me he’d be right back ... if I was good to wait. He took it to an elderly man’s house - who was very much alone in this world --and put it on the ledge of the man’s window before he woke up. It was humbling and I can only describe it as love.
*Nona Donaldson: My high school sweetheart, Howard, (and now my late husband) bought me a pair of heart earrings for Valentine’s Day 61 years ago. I have worn them every Valentine's Day since.
*Sue Phillips: One of my favorite memories as a young child was when my dad got home from work at 5:30 on the dot and my Mom would meet him at the door. They would hug, snuggle and kiss; and us kids were always there so we could watch and giggle. As simple as that seems, I always knew my parents loved each other, and we, in turn, were loved.
