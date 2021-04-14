I was reading an article the other day that was talking about advice, which prompted me to think of the guidance I have received throughout the years. One of my favorite bits came from my Sunday School teacher at the Lynden Church of the Nazarene when I was in about sixth grade. I asked him — a berry farmer from Missouri with four daughters of his own — about wearing makeup. I had prejudged what he would say. I was wrong. He put his arm on my shoulder and said, “Lorie, every old barn needs a new coat of paint now and again.” Words I live by to this day.
My dad told me, “if you can’t play with the big boys, stay out of the game.” It kind of made me mad. But I understood this as, “Don’t complain, just keep moving forward.” And that was meant for basketball games and ping pong matches, as well as well as schooling and jobs.
I think my mom’s best advice may have been, “Don’t ever make big decisions when you are hungry or tired.” My family experienced being hangry before it had a label, so this was sound counsel.
I thought I would ask friends, newspaper readers and family via Facebook what the best piece of advice was that they ever received and if they remembered who it came from. I got a lot of gems. A lot of the advice fell into the category of taming one’s tongue, taking care of oneself, how to treat or handle other people or relationships, and generally just good, solid life advice:
•
“Always have more than you show, from Grandma Lee.” — Rita Mundt.
“Attitudes are easy to reinforce than to change. Dr. Corbett, high school government teacher. I use it daily for dealing with people.” — Reyna Phillips
“Be nice to people you meet on the way up, because you will see them on the way down. From a college science professor.” — Kari Child
“You are known by the company you keep. My mom.” — Leslie Vopat
“Let your conscience be your guide. Jiminy Cricket, AKA my dad.” — Melani Gortsema
“When you are wronged, don’t get back at that person … choose to get ahead. My dad. “ — Debbie Needham
“Make your own path, you don’t have to follow anyone else. Be kind and have a good heart, what you project will come back to you. And, progress is progress, even if it is one step at a time. — Ann Clark
“It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise that matters (my dad).” — Tanya Fronk
“If it is to be ... it is up to me. Now get off your a** and make something of yourself. Dad, Mom and Grandparents. I was reminded of this a lot!” — Ted Lindsley
•
Some advice is practical and heartfelt:
“(On home-styling) Get what you really want the first time. Even if you spend more money on it and you only buy once a year. Some people are upgrading nearly all the time, but one can buy just one thing they want. Everyone has their own style. That’s why it’s fun to visit friends. From my 94-year-old Grandmom.” — Julia Pereyda
“You always have choices. It’s a long and wonderful story!” — Greg Diercks
“This was from my oldest brother to me at 18: Don’t ever mess with chemicals! Go out with a group and come home with the same group! Don’t ever drink and drive. Have fun and make good friends.” — Lara Smith
“This job isn’t worth it. From a co-worker when I was 28 weeks pregnant dealing with high blood pressure and should have been on bed rest.” — Victoria Hunter
“Work harder, not smarter. My favorite father-in-law, Frank Gerten. And God only gives you what you can handle. If something is too much, hand it to God and let him take care of it. From Gram and Grandpa.” — Kathlene Gerten
“Sometimes you have to let go in order to hang on. From a wise friend.” — Lisa Mills
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. From my dad, Dave Paisley.” — Delise Wingfield
“Remember to think before you act; your decision will affect the rest of your life, from my grandma.” — Ellen Aiken
“There are two times to apologize: when you are right and when you are wrong. A wise pastor.” — Nona Donaldson
“You are responsible for your own happiness. Advice to self!” —Marie Smith
“From Grandma Hanson: When they’re pickin’ on you, they’re leaving someone else alone.” — Kathy Stefani
“It was an error in judgment, and we’ve all made those.” — Kathy Hedberg
“If you don’t want somebody to know about it, don’t do it.” — Kelly Arnzen Shehee
“You are as happy as you allow yourself to be.” — Linda Junes
“I had a college roommate who, when I was fussing over some trifling stuff, would ask me who remembers in five years?” — Lynette Lothspeich
“With a plan, you can’t get lost on the long journey if you remember to look to the horizon from time to time. Advice from my very best friend about 30 years ago.” — Frances Conklin
“You can do anything you put your mind to. Always follow Jesus. My dad, Dennis Moore.” — Tonya Cassill
“Just because it’s the truth, doesn’t mean you have to say it. Dr. Laura.” — Judy Ketterling
“My dad would say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! And trust your gut instinct.” — Candy Thomas
“If you worry you don’t trust, and if you don’t trust, you worry. My mom, years ago.” — Doris Bennett
•
And then there’s the humorous advice, sometimes practical, sometimes truthful and sometimes just something to make you laugh:
“Remember, when in a fight with a skunk, no matter who wins you still come out smelling like a skunk. Lou Button, a dear friend, neighbor and Kooskia City Council member.” — Skott Mealer
“Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do on a bicycle with a rumble seat. From my grandad.” — Ellen Aiken
“There is nothing wrong with a man that a 12-inch cast iron frying pan can’t fix. Also Grandma Lee.” — Rita Mundt
“You can marry a rich man just as easy as a poor man, my mom said. Too bad out of four husbands I never took her advice!” — Cheryle Miller
“You got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away, know when to run.” — Steve Kazella
“Always buy soft toilet paper – my mother-in-law at my bridal shower.” — Kathy Hendrickson
“Don’t eat yellow snow.” — Hailey Russell
“Don’t pee in the wind. Some wet guy.” — Steve Aiken
•
The next time you give advice, remember it is defined as, “guidance or recommendation offered with regard to prudent future action.” Also remember, the next time you ask for advice, remember to be an engaged listener and take all your options into consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.