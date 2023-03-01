COTTONWOOD — Fifty 4-H members, along with 29 parents, have volunteered for Idaho County Recycling (ICR) at the Cottonwood recycling site since May of 2022. During more than 17 different weekends, they have contributed a total of 158 work hours of service to the community.
Last spring, Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club member Tate Uhlenkott had the idea for his 4-H club and maybe others to volunteer with the Cottonwood recycling program in order to give back to the community that gives so much support to the 4-H program. His club and the Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club both liked the idea and agreed to help. Each club volunteers one to two families (kids with parents) one Saturday morning per month.
The new 4-H year recently began with initial meetings for both the Keuterville and Greencreek clubs. Both clubs voted to continue volunteering this year as they felt it was a good experience for all involved. Tate Uhlenkott said he liked seeing all the people, time, and effort to help the community and the planet. His favorite part was smashing down and leveling the cardboard and the newspaper/magazines. Sarah Lustig said it is a good idea for community service. Her younger brother Orrin said “it is good for the earth, it’s fun, and there is no funnest part.” Parents mentioned they enjoyed working with other parents and kids. They also welcomed the opportunity for their kids to practice customer service skills. Volunteers are coached to greet all recyclers, ask them what items they have to drop off, help unload/carry the items, ask if they want their container/bag back, and then thank them for recycling. Site managers Kristin Frish and Bob andKay Totten have enjoyed the addition of youthful energy to the site.
From its October 2009 beginning to January 2019, ICR has diverted 5,075,411 (2,538 tons) of “trash” which saved hauling costs plus space in landfills. Currently, when the bins are full of recyclables, Western Recyclers (WR) of Lewiston hauls them away with ICR paying them a hauling cost and often a fuel surcharge. No monetary support comes from the county, and no money is received from the collected recyclables. ICR currently operates entirely on donations from individuals and businesses and a very small per/ton semi-annual donation from Simmons Sanitation.
The following items are currently accepted for recycling: cardboard (cardboard and food boxes - all flattened — tape and staples OK — and brown paper bags); cans (aluminum and tin rinsed with labels removed and lids inside for safety — smash if possible); newspaper and catalogs/magazines (slick paper) as well as paperback and phone books. Hours in Cottonwood and Grangeville are Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. (closed major holiday weekends).
