COTTONWOOD — Fifty 4-H members, along with 29 parents, have volunteered for Idaho County Recycling (ICR) at the Cottonwood recycling site since May of 2022. During more than 17 different weekends, they have contributed a total of 158 work hours of service to the community.

Last spring, Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club member Tate Uhlenkott had the idea for his 4-H club and maybe others to volunteer with the Cottonwood recycling program in order to give back to the community that gives so much support to the 4-H program. His club and the Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club both liked the idea and agreed to help. Each club volunteers one to two families (kids with parents) one Saturday morning per month.

