All Idaho County Recycling sites can again accept catalogs, magazines, paperback books and telephone books combined with newspaper in the commodity bins.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meadowlark Home to close due to lack of employees
- The Jeopardy! experience
- Mystery deliveries of stamps, face mask could be part of ‘brushing scam’; caution: scammers may have taken over your online accounts
- Evelyn DeWitt, 85
- MVSD to ask patrons for $3.1 levy
- Giddings: push back against social justice curriculum
- Kootenai County woman sentenced for unlawful practice of midwifery
- Driver injured when semi rolls into river
- It's Your Business: Zip Trip sells to Nom Nom; Hoot’s changes hands and is now ‘The Confluence’
- Barger, Shears get all-state girls basketball nods
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Meadowlark Home to close due to lack of employees
- Easter egg hunts set for area
- Commission picks slide repair finalists; approves $20,125 for Tasers
- Seibert bringing ‘integrity and work ethic” to the real estate equation
- Nez Perce Tribe proceeding to Stage 4 in pandemic response
- The Hangout to offer free Easter dinner
- Bulldogs flex at CV
- Barger, Shears get all-state girls basketball nods
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.