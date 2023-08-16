GRANGEVILLE — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive in Grangeville on Thursday, Aug. 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd., noon-6 p.m.
Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. The Red Cross especially needs types O negative, O positive, B negative and A negative blood donors.
