RIGGINS — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive donation event in Riggins on March 28 and 29, Wednesday and Thursday, both at the Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 S. Main Street. March 28 is 1 p.m.-6 p.m., and March 29 is 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

